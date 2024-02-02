By Anna Ellis •
Published: 02 Feb 2024 • 18:00
Almoradí shines: Showcasing tradition, green routes, and culinary delights! Image: Ayuntamiento de Almoradi / Facebook.
Almoradi made its presence felt at the International Tourism Fair (FITFUR) held from January 24 to 28 in Madrid.
Mayor María Gomez and Tourism Councillor Jose Antonio Latorre took charge of showcasing the local tourist attractions.
Almoradí emphasised its traditions, green routes, vibrant commerce, and activities centred around the weekly market, an attraction recognised as of Regional Tourist Interest since 2011.
The presentation was complemented by the screening of the video “Almoradí, A Wonderful Place” on the Costa Blanca Videowall stage.
The popular video “See You Here,” inviting visitors to explore one of the province’s most significant markets, was also featured.
Mayor Gómez pointed out that the town’s culinary jewel, the artichoke, took centre stage in the showcooking space of the Valencian Community.
FITFUR served as an ideal platform to highlight the IX National Artichoke Congress scheduled for March 2 and 3.
Recognised as an event of Regional Tourist Interest, the congress, according to the Tourism Councillor, promises to bring new features and further enhance its significance.
