By Anna Ellis •
Published: 02 Feb 2024 • 19:00
Altea champions climate action in European cooperation. Image: Ayuntamiento de Altea
Between January 30 and February 2, the third meeting of the European project CoGreenEu, will take place.
The meeting entitled “European Cooperation Against Climate Change” is set to take place in Agros, Cyprus.
Representatives from the municipality of Altea, including biology professors Jordi Escrihuela and Susana Monllor will participate in the congress.
Other participants include representatives from Denia and Alcoy in Spain, and members of participating partners from Italy, Belgium, Greece, Cyprus, Holland, Latvia, and Lithuania.
The CoGreenEu project aims to accelerate the achievement of the sustainable development goals outlined in the United Nations 2030 Agenda at the municipal level.
Altea, as part of the project, has already established these objectives in its strategic planning.
The Councilor for European Projects, Germán Manjón, highlighted the increasing participation of Altea’s schools in various programs offered by the European Union, especially through the Erasmus+ program for both teachers and students.
For more information about the programs and projects managed by the City Council’s European Projects Office (EuroAltea), you can contact europa@altea.es or follow @euroaltea.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.