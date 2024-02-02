By Anna Ellis • Published: 02 Feb 2024 • 19:00

Altea champions climate action in European cooperation. Image: Ayuntamiento de Altea

Between January 30 and February 2, the third meeting of the European project CoGreenEu, will take place.

The meeting entitled “European Cooperation Against Climate Change” is set to take place in Agros, Cyprus.

Representatives from the municipality of Altea, including biology professors Jordi Escrihuela and Susana Monllor will participate in the congress.

Other participants include representatives from Denia and Alcoy in Spain, and members of participating partners from Italy, Belgium, Greece, Cyprus, Holland, Latvia, and Lithuania.

The CoGreenEu project aims to accelerate the achievement of the sustainable development goals outlined in the United Nations 2030 Agenda at the municipal level.

Altea, as part of the project, has already established these objectives in its strategic planning.

The Councilor for European Projects, Germán Manjón, highlighted the increasing participation of Altea’s schools in various programs offered by the European Union, especially through the Erasmus+ program for both teachers and students.

For more information about the programs and projects managed by the City Council’s European Projects Office (EuroAltea), you can contact europa@altea.es or follow @euroaltea.