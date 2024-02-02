By Kevin Fraser Park •
Valentine's day by candlelight
Photo: Candlelight Concerts
When we make a playlist with love for someone special or know a loved one’s favourite song, or treat ourselves to a concert that gives us chills, it’s all about sharing love through music. Valentine’s Day is about love taking the spotlight, and music is Cupid’s best friend in spreading that love to every heart!
Whether it’s falling in love for the first time, cherishing enduring love, or reveling in self-love, Candlelight Concerts offer a dreamy space to celebrate genuine connections. Immerse yourself in the enchanting melodies of live music, unwind in an intimate atmosphere surrounded by thousands of candles, and create a special moment with that treasured person. After all, Valentine’s Day is a celebration of love and friendship, and what better way to express it than through the timeless language of music?
Candlelight brings the magic of a live musical experience to amazing venues in Malaga. Get your tickets for this Candlelight Valentine’s Day: Romantic Soundtracks at the Royal Hall of the Gran Hotel Miramar, Malagaon Saturday February 17 at 5pm, 7pm and 9pm.
The Candlelight Valentine’s Day, Romantic Soundtracks programme:
Tickets are from €15 and are selling fast. get yours at feverup.com
