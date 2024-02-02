Celebrate International Women’s Day with a purpose at La Sala

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 02 Feb 2024 • 9:57

International Women's Day charity lunch Photo: La Sala Puerto Banus

La Sala Puerto Banus is set to shine a light on International Women’s Day in a meaningful way this year on Friday March 8, featuring a delectable 2 Course Set Lunch Menu, allowing you to indulge yourselves whilst making a positive impact in the community.

Priced at just €21 per person, with €2.5 per person being donated to the ADINTRE Foundation, this collaboration with The Elena Gaite Foundation aims to assist the most vulnerable and disadvantaged women in our society.

The ADINTRE Association is a group of dedicated individuals undertaking altruistic work to care for the most needy. With a belief that small efforts can make a significant difference, with a focus on actions that contribute to a better world.

Help deserving individuals

In the cities of Fuengirola and Mijas, the Adintre Association is actively involved in feeding over 700 adults and children in need. In addition to providing essential food support, the association distributes clothing and medicines to those who cannot afford them. They extend their care to victims of abuse, elderly individuals without income, families at risk of social exclusion, immigrants, those facing eviction, and people with reduced mobility, offering a compassionate touch to all deserving individuals.

This International Women’s Day, La Sala Puerto Banus encourages you to join them for a memorable culinary experience with a purpose, with the aim to support the wellbeing of women in need.

Make your reservation today and be a part of this special celebration that combines gastronomic excellence with social responsibility. Get together, appreciate the achievements of women, and support those who need it most.

For more information about International Women’s Day in Marbella contact La Sala at: reservations@LaSalaBanus.com or call on +34 952 814 145.