Continuous earthquake activity raises concerns in Murcia

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 02 Feb 2024 • 13:02
Rising Seismic Concerns
Image: ign
IN the past week, seismic activity has continued to rattle the Murcia Region in Spain. On January 29, a 2.8 magnitude earthquake hit Totana, followed by a 3.1 magnitude tremor in Pliego on January 30. On January 31, the ground shook three times: first in Librilla during the early afternoon, and later in the evening in Aledo and Pliego. The latter quakes were felt in neighbouring areas.
On January 31, at 4:21 PM, a 1.6 magnitude earthquake with its epicentre in Librilla occurred at a depth of 7 km, as reported by the National Geographic Institute (IGN). Later that evening, at 9:12 PM, a 2.2 magnitude quake struck Aledo, located 5 km deep. Shortly after, at 11:13 PM, another tremor of 2.2 magnitude was felt in Pliego.
Residents of Totana, Mula, and Pliego reported the earthquakes, prompting calls to the Emergency Coordination Centre 112 of the Murcia Region. There were no reports of significant damage.
While small tremors are common in the Murcia Region, they rarely exceed 2 on the Richter Scale, the recent seismic series has sparked concerns reminiscent of the 4.8 magnitude earthquake that struck the Río Mula region 25 years ago on February 2. Residents are urged to remain vigilant, with memories of past incidents guiding precautionary measures in the face of uncertain circumstances.
For more Costa Calida news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.