Continuous earthquake activity raises concerns in Murcia

IN the past week, seismic activity has continued to rattle the Murcia Region in Spain. On January 29, a 2.8 magnitude earthquake hit Totana, followed by a 3.1 magnitude tremor in Pliego on January 30. On January 31, the ground shook three times: first in Librilla during the early afternoon, and later in the evening in Aledo and Pliego. The latter quakes were felt in neighbouring areas.

Breakdown of the earthquakes in Librilla, Aledo, and Pliego

On January 31, at 4:21 PM, a 1.6 magnitude earthquake with its epicentre in Librilla occurred at a depth of 7 km, as reported by the National Geographic Institute (IGN). Later that evening, at 9:12 PM, a 2.2 magnitude quake struck Aledo, located 5 km deep. Shortly after, at 11:13 PM, another tremor of 2.2 magnitude was felt in Pliego.

How residents in Totana, Mula, and Pliego reacted and reported the seismic sensations

Residents of Totana, Mula, and Pliego reported the earthquakes, prompting calls to the Emergency Coordination Centre 112 of the Murcia Region. There were no reports of significant damage.

Historical Perspective

While small tremors are common in the Murcia Region, they rarely exceed 2 on the Richter Scale, the recent seismic series has sparked concerns reminiscent of the 4.8 magnitude earthquake that struck the Río Mula region 25 years ago on February 2. Residents are urged to remain vigilant, with memories of past incidents guiding precautionary measures in the face of uncertain circumstances.

