By Anna Ellis
Published: 02 Feb 2024
Dame Dolly at it again: A glittering extravaganza of wit, charm, and fabulous frocks. Image: Baila con Cameron-Valencia / Facebook.
Valencia, Brace yourselves, darlings, because the dazzling diva, Dame Dolly, is back in town.
This time, she’s turning up the sparkle level with her latest extravaganza, “Dame Dolly at it Again.”
Brought to you by the brilliant minds that conjured up sell-out sensations like “Wickedly Ever After,” “Aladdin,” and the towering success, “Jack and the Beanstalk” (where Dame Dolly also wowed audiences), this new show promises to be an explosive celebration of musicals, movies, and all things fabulously iconic!
Prepare for a night of glitz, glam, and giggles as Dame Dolly takes centre stage, bedazzling the audience with her trademark wit, charm and fabulous frocks.
As if that wasn’t enough, the show boasts a star-studded lineup, featuring the internationally acclaimed vocalist, Jesus Vidoretta, known for serenading audiences across the seven seas.
Jesus is joined by the fabulous Dame Dolly dancers on loan from the Baila con Cameron Dance & Theatre School.
So, grab your glitter, strap on your sequins, and get ready for a night of laughter, glamour, and pure entertainment, because Dame Dolly is at it again, and this time, she wants you there!!
Book your tickets now via the website: ticketsource.co.uk/bccproductions
Catch Dame Dolly at Teatre El Patio de Butacas, Avda de Catalunya, 2, El Pla del Real, 46021 València on February 24 at 7:30.PM.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
