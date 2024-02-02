Don’t miss Mallorca’s Sa Rua Carnival

By John Ensor • Published: 02 Feb 2024 • 17:44

Photo: Carnival goers Credit: Drazen Zigic/Shutterstock.com

Every year, Mallorca embraces the Lent season with a bang, hosting vibrant street parties and parades that light up the island.

Palma, the heart of these celebrations, becomes a kaleidoscope of colour and joy, particularly during ‘Sa Rua’, the carnival‘s highlight on Sunday, February 11. From 5:00 pm, adults and children alike take to the streets in a dazzling array of costumes, from fairy tale characters to superheroes, reflecting the island’s rich cultural tapestry.

The festivities begin on Sunday, February 4, with ‘Sa Rueta’, a morning parade dedicated to children, running from 10:30am to 11:30 pm.

Then, a week later ‘Sa Rua’ takes centre stage, with its procession of elaborate floats and entertainers winding through Palma’s historic avenues – La Rambla, Calle de La Riera, Calle de la Unio, Paza del Rei Joan Carles I and Avenida de Jaume III. It’s a sight to behold, attracting thousands of spectators each year, eager to partake in the joyous atmosphere and perhaps win a prize for their creative costumes.

Beyond Palma, towns and villages across Mallorca don their festive best, each locality offering its unique twist on the carnival theme. From traditional dances to modern beats, the island pulses with the energy of a community united in celebration.

‘Sa Rua’ is more than just a parade; it’s a testament to Mallorca’s vibrant cultural identity, drawing participants and onlookers from every age group and nationality.

Children, in particular, revel in the opportunity to dress up as their favourite characters, with Disney and Pixar themes proving perennially popular.

The event encapsulates the spirit of Mallorca, making it an essential experience for residents and visitors looking to immerse themselves in local traditions and festivities.