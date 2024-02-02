El Campello: Rugby quest, tourism quality and brushstrokes of artistic brilliance

By Anna Ellis • Published: 02 Feb 2024 • 9:00

El Campello's Women's 7s Rugby Team aims to secure Olympic standing. Image: El Campello Ajuntament / Facebook.

Rugby Quest

The women’s 7s rugby team from El Campello is embarking on a journey to Australia to participate in the third series of the Women’s Rugby World Cup.

The upcoming competition in Perth holds significant importance, as the season determines the team that will be relegated from the top global competition in the Olympic category.

The Spanish team, known as “Las Leonas,” finds themselves in a precarious position after the series in Dubai and Cape Town.

As of now, they are in danger of relegation, but there are more challenges to overcome before the seventh and final series in Madrid, which will play a decisive role.

The last four classified teams will compete against each other to avoid losing their place in the competition.

Notably, Juanma Stella, a compatriot and a member of the delegation, is highlighted.

Stella was part of the team that achieved the title of European under-18 runner-up in Prague in June, bringing valuable experience to the squad.

Tourism Quality

El Campello is actively engaged in the Comprehensive System for Tourism Quality in Destinations (SICTED), showcasing a strong commitment to collaboration between the public and private sectors for the promotion of high-quality services.

SICTED aims to achieve a consistent level of quality in all tourist services, influencing visitor satisfaction, enhancing the destination’s image, and fostering loyalty while attracting potential tourists throughout the year.

Currently, El Campello boasts 27 recognised companies and services under the SICTED framework, with eight more establishments anticipated to achieve certification shortly.

El Campello has been among the early adopters of the Network of Destinations in the Valencia Community, reaching level 3.

Furthermore, the destination has recently joined the national network of the State Mercantile Society for the Management of Innovation and Tourism Technologies (SEGITTUR).

The Smart Tourist Destination model represents a new approach to tourism management and planning, leveraging data collection and utilisation.

This model integrates various concepts, including sustainability, accessibility, innovation, transparency, and mobility.

Becoming a Smart Tourist Destination facilitates efficient decision-making based on objective information to meet visitor expectations.

Artistic licence

Calling all artists!

El Campello has announced two artistic competitions to select the posters for the Virgin of Carmen festivities in July and the Moors and Christians festivities in October.

The deadline for submitting proposals is February 24.

Interested individuals can participate in both competitions.

Two presentation methods are allowed: in-person or electronically.

Proposals should be original and unpublished, and their main motif or design should not have been entirely or partially copied from previously published designs

For the Virgin of Carmen festivities, the special theme this year is the centenary of the celebrations, and the legend “Centenari de les festes de la Mare de Déu del Carme” should be highlighted on the poster.

The jury, appointed by the mayor, Juanjo Berenguer, will assess the creativity, quality, and technique of the designs, their originality, and their suitability to become the official poster for the festivities.

The prize for the winning poster is €1,000.

For the Moors and Christians festivities, a prize of €1,000 will be awarded for the winning advertising poster.