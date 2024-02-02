Fugitive arrested in Mallorca

By John Ensor • Published: 02 Feb 2024 • 14:33

Image of National Police vehicle. Credit: Policia Nacional.es

In a significant operation underscoring Mallorca’s commitment to international security, the National Police have arrested a sought-after member of the terrorist organization Sendero Luminoso.

The wanted man was on the run from Peruvian authorities, reportedly the individual faced an international arrest warrant for extradition on terrorism charges.

The arrest was carried out on Tuesday, January 30, following intensive surveillance efforts by the National Police, who were tipped off about the fugitive’s presence on the island.

Upon receiving intelligence from the General Information Commissioner’s Office about the fugitive‘s location in Mallorca, a meticulous investigation was launched.

The Provincial Information Brigade successfully pinpointed the individual in an inland town, leading to a swift arrest. Identified as a member of Sendero Luminoso, the detainee was found to have an active International Detention Order for Extradition.

Who are Sendero Luminoso?

Sendero Luminoso (Shining Path) is a Maoist insurgent group in Peru, founded in the late 1960s by Abimael Guzman.

It launched a violent campaign against the Peruvian state in 1980, aiming to overthrow the government and establish a communist regime.

Characterized by its brutal tactics, including massacres, bombings, and assassinations, the conflict resulted in tens of thousands of deaths, including civilians, and widespread terror.

The capture of Guzman in 1992 significantly weakened the group, but remnants continue to operate in limited areas, now largely involved in drug trafficking. Sendero Luminoso is recognized as a terrorist organization by Peru and other countries.

Further proceedings

Following the arrest, the suspect was handed over to the International Crime Group and Organized Crime unit of the National Police for further processing.

By Wednesday, January 31, the extradition proceedings had commenced, with the individual presented before the Central Court of Instruction number Five of the National Court.

This arrest not only highlights the effective coordination among international law enforcement agencies but also reinforces Mallorca’s vigilance against global terrorism threats.