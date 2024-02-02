By Anna Ellis • Published: 02 Feb 2024 • 12:47

Gandia garners glory with National Tourist Interest status. Image: Ayuntamiento de Gandia.

Las Fallas and Holy Week in Gandia have both been recognised as Festivals of National Tourist Interest.

This designation highlights the promotional nature of the festivals and positions the city as a reference in the media, attracting enthusiasts from across the country and even internationally.

Gandia now stands as one of the few cities in Spain with recognition for two of its celebrations.

In addition to Las Fallas and Holy Week, other festivities in Gandia, such as the Porrats, the night of San Juan, the Grau seafaring festivals, processions, and the Fira i Festes, have been acknowledged as events worthy of similar recognition.

The city’s festive calendar, with approximately 300 days of sunshine, contributes to its appeal, drawing thousands of people each year.

The Godmother of Holy Week praised Gandia as having one of the best celebrations in its category, featuring 10 days with 30 impressive images.

The Holy Week celebration, which is more than a century old, involves 18 brotherhoods participating in over 50 events.