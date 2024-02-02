Harris Furnishings – Power-lift chairs

By EWN • Published: 02 Feb 2024 • 10:39

What are Power-lift chairs used for?

Power-lift chairs are recliners used to assist a person in standing up. Power-lift chairs are fitted with a single or double electric motor to raise and recline the chair itself.

Who should use a lift chair?

A lift chair can be perfect for people whose mobility challenges make it difficult for them to rise out of a chair from a sitting position, or to sit down from a standing one due to pain or lack of muscle strength.

Lift chairs are not only comfortable pieces of furniture, but also have many physical and emotional benefits. They can help seniors maintain their independence, as they assist with mobility. Research supports the claim that lift chairs help seniors sit and stand faster.

Is a power recliner the same as a power lift chair?

In short no. While a power recliner facilitates elevating ones feet and leaning back with just a push of a button, in addition to that, a power lift chair will effortlessly tilt up from the floor and gently tip you forward onto your feet.

What is the difference between a single motor chair and a twin motor chair?

A twin motor chair enables the back rest and footrest to be used independently of each other. With a single motor chair, the footrest would need to be fully raised before the back rest could be adjusted. Either option would require the back and footrest to be in the default position before engaging the lift.

What is the average cost of a lift chair?

You can expect to pay anything from 600€ to 1600€, depending on the specifications of the chair and the covering, which could be fabric or leather. An average cost would be around 1100€.

Do lift chairs need to be plugged in?

Lift chairs do require power, which means plugging them into a regular power socket or running them on battery power. Batteries are available to buy from Harris Furnishings.

How long do lift recliners last?

On average, you can expect a recliner to last about 10 years with regular use. A chair infrequently used may last longer, while one exposed to the challenges of kids and pets may not live quite as long.

How long should I expect to wait when ordering a power lift chair?

It is common for lead times to be much quicker for power lift chairs, compared to the 6–16-week time frame you would usually expect when ordering furniture. In fact, it is not unusual for them to have an express lead time of 2-7 days.

Do power lift chairs have any additional features?

Often power lift chairs have a side pocket for storing small items such as remote controls or magazines. Some come with a feature which allows the occupant to be wheeled around and some can even have an attachable table.

Harris Furnishings in Pedreguer stock a fabulous range of power lift chairs to suit all tastes and budgets. With express delivery on selected models, and a personal home delivery and installation service, you could be experiencing the benefits of a power lift chair within days!

Drop in anytime Monday to Friday 10am to 5.30pm or Saturday by prior appointment.

www.harrisfurnishings.com / 966 469 371

Sponsored