Helicopter heroics: Injured hiker rescued in Cartagena

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 02 Feb 2024 • 18:19
Cartagena Trail Drama
Images: 112 Murcia
THE emergency services have successfully rescued and airlifted a 35-year-old male hiker who was injured on the popular hiking trail from El Portús to Cabo Tiñoso in the Cartagena area. The 112 emergency line received the distress call from the injured hiker’s companion at 11.22 am on February 2 reporting a possible broken ankle that rendered the hiker unable to walk.
They requested both medical and rescue assistance and so the firefighters from the Cartagena Fire, Rescue, and Civil Protection Service were dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, a ground evacuation was deemed impossible, leading to the deployment of a helicopter from the General Directorate of Security and Emergencies, along with the specialised Aerial Rescue Group.
Following the successful rescue operation, the injured hiker was airlifted to Galifa where an ambulance awaited to transport the injured hiker to the Santa Lucia Hospital in Cartagena for further medical attention.
