Looking for aspiring actors

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 02 Feb 2024 • 13:05

The cast of the theatre's previous production Photo: Facebook / International Theatre Studio

The International Theatre Studio is now casting for the Theatre’s Spring production of Derek Benfield’s “First Things First: A comedy” which will be directed by Martin Curd. The auditions will be held on Saturday February 10 at 3pm in the Age Concern Centre, San Pedro de Alcantara and the play will be performed on May 10-12.

The cast requires three male and three female performers: Sarah, an appealing lady with a romantic imagination; Pete, a pleasant man with a fondness for marriage; Margot, a formidable possessive mother; George, a good friend to have in a crisis; Jessica, a wife with a secret or two and, Alan, a man with an eye for a girl or two.

The unlikely events take place in Pete’s and Sarah’s house in the suburbs of a big city. Pete and George are old friends. In fact, such good old friends that George has been Pete’s best man at both of his weddings. Pete, now happily married to Sarah, is appalled when George arrives with the news that his first wife Jessica was not killed in a climbing accident as they had thought but is alive and well and keen to resume her life with Pete! This unexpected revelation leads to a series of hilarious situations as Peter and George try to find a way out of this desperate plight without upsetting either of Pete’s wives or his second wife’s powerful mother.

This is another riotous comedy from the author of Beyond a Joke, Look Who’s Talking, and Bedside Manners. If you wish to come to the audition, please email Ruth, the theatre’s secretary and leave your name, telephone contact number and email address. The email address is info@internationaltheatrestudio.org