MABS Mazarron calls for volunteers

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 02 Feb 2024 • 10:06

MABS Mazarron, a non-profit organisation, stands as a beacon of hope for individuals dealing with the challenges of cancer.

Mission to Expand Impact

Committed to providing practical help and unwavering support, MABS Mazarron is on a mission to expand its impact, and it urgently calls upon compassionate individuals to join its volunteer force. Whether you can spare a few hours or more, your contribution can make a meaningful difference in the lives of those diagnosed with cancer in your community.

Urgent Call for Compassionate Volunteers

MABS Mazarron is actively seeking volunteers for diverse roles, including drivers, carers, van crews, fundraisers, and shop workers. If you’re ready to lend a helping hand and be part of a cause that truly matters, reach out to them at mazvolunteers@mabscancerfoundation.org. Your support can bring comfort and strength to those in need.

