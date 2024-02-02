MABS Mazarron calls for volunteers

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 02 Feb 2024 • 10:06
Make a difference join MABS
Image: Shutterstock/ goodluz
MABS Mazarron, a non-profit organisation, stands as a beacon of hope for individuals dealing with the challenges of cancer.
Committed to providing practical help and unwavering support, MABS Mazarron is on a mission to expand its impact, and it urgently calls upon compassionate individuals to join its volunteer force. Whether you can spare a few hours or more, your contribution can make a meaningful difference in the lives of those diagnosed with cancer in your community.
MABS Mazarron is actively seeking volunteers for diverse roles, including drivers, carers, van crews, fundraisers, and shop workers. If you’re ready to lend a helping hand and be part of a cause that truly matters, reach out to them at mazvolunteers@mabscancerfoundation.org. Your support can bring comfort and strength to those in need.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
