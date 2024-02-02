Mallorca celebrates social heroes

By John Ensor • Published: 02 Feb 2024 • 13:34

Photo: A capacity crowd witnessed the awards Credit: conselldemallorca.cat

In a ceremony held in the splendid surroundings of the Teatre Principal in Palma, a capacity crowd turned out to support the Council of Mallorca’s Social Innovation Awards 2023 which celebrated the island’s commitment to social progress and equality.

The Inequalities, Gender and Public Policies Research Group from the University of the Balearic Islands (UIB) led the charge, clinching the prestigious Pere Mascaro award for its impactful research into societal inequalities.

Council President Llorenc Galmes and Social Welfare Minister Guillermo Sanchez highlighted the vital contributions of both organizations and individuals to the social welfare landscape of Mallorca.

The event was accompanied by the melodies of Anima Gospel and an emotional tribute to Aina Alcover, a devoted IMAS worker, which drew attention to his continuous efforts towards inclusivity and support across the island.

With a budget of €48,000, the awards celebrated innovation across several categories, acknowledging projects from the Amadip Esment Foundation, Cultura Inclusiva Balear, and many others for their dedication to fostering inclusivity and opportunity.

Galmes remarked on ‘the importance of the work of all the people and entities that work to guarantee equal opportunities and the well-being of everyone’, affirming the Council’s enhanced focus on social policies for 2024.

‘We will launch all the necessary programs to guarantee the basic needs of the islanders, and we will stand by all those who strive every day to build a better world,’ he concluded.

Sanchez added, ‘Congratulations to everyone, regardless of whether you collect an award today or not, for your fight against inequality, in favour of full inclusion and opportunities’, underscoring the collective effort required to ensure the well-being of all Mallorcans.

This year’s awards not only celebrated achievements in social innovation but also set a benchmark for future initiatives, demonstrating Mallorca’s vibrant community spirit and its unwavering dedication to social service and equality.