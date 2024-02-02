Mallorca to host important European congress

By John Ensor • Published: 02 Feb 2024 • 15:35

Balearic Ministry of Economy. Credit: caib.es

In a significant boost to its position as a hub of innovation, Mallorca has been chosen by the European Cluster Collaboration Platform (ECCP), on behalf of the European Commission, to host the next Clusters Meet Regions congress.

Scheduled for either the end of 2024 or the beginning of 2025, this event marks Mallorca as the third Spanish region, following Malaga and Barcelona, to organize such a crucial gathering that aims to unite European clusters across various sectors.

This congress, driven by the Ministry of Economy, Finance and Innovation of the Government of the Balearic Islands, seeks to leverage regional clusters as engines of economic transition.

Mallorca think tank

Under the theme ‘Catalysing the circular economy in the Balearic Islands,’ it promises to be a melting pot of ideas and innovations, featuring a robust agenda of plenary sessions, thematic workshops, expert debates, and insightful visits to local companies.

The focus will be on implementing the regional smart specialisation strategy (RIS3) for the Balearic Islands, with specific emphasis on the blue economy, circularity, innovative clusters, and regional policy.

The choice of Mallorca as the venue underlines the island’s growing reputation as a leader in sustainable development and its commitment to fostering a Regional Innovation Valley of circularity.

This event is not only a testament to Mallorca’s innovative spirit but also an opportunity to showcase its industrial ecosystem’s strengths to a European audience.

It signals a step forward in promoting collaborations between clusters and regional agents for industrial development, especially in green and digital transitions, making Mallorca an leading example of sustainable economic development in Europe.