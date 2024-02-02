By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 02 Feb 2024 • 12:47

Works by Man Ray Photo: Carmen Thyssen Museum

The most iconic photographs of renowned photographer, Man Ray are being shown to the public in a new exhibition at the Carmen Thyssen Museum in Malaga. The American artist is the star of the exhibition at the Sala Noble, which is open now and will remain open until April 21.

Nudes, portraits and his personal ‘rayograms’ are all included in the show dedicated to one of the great revolutionaries of universal photography. ‘Man Ray. Selected Photographs’ brings together more than sixty works signed by Man Ray himself – pseudonym of Emmanuel Radnitzky.

The exhibition has the support of Estepona Town Council. The exhibition was inaugurated on Monday January 29 at a ceremony attended by the Mayor of Málaga, Francisco de la Torre.

The exhibition, made up of works from a private French collection, is structured around three main themes: the nude, the portrait and personal rayograms, i.e. photographs taken without a camera, obtained by placing objects on photosensitive paper and exposing them to light for a few seconds. These rayograms are Man Ray’s most experimental project. The exhibition presents eight of these rayograms, most of which were originally grouped together by the artist in the album Champs délicieux from 1922.

Nudes and the capture of the human body are aspects in which Man Ray excelled. Framing, play of light and other resources help to present photographic works that advocate surrealism. In the exhibition, this section is mainly made up of female nudes, for which the artist’s friends, lovers and muses posed, such as Kiki de Montparnasse, the subject of the famous photograph ‘Ingres’s Violin’, which is on display in the exhibition.

Portrait and fashion photography also brought Man Ray considerable renown. Famous personalities of Paris in the 1920s and 1930s – among them contemporary Spanish artists such as Miró, Dalí, Buñuel, Juan Gris and Picasso – appear in his photographic works, endowed with a sobriety and mastery that brought him great prestige.

This last section also includes a display case with thirteen portraits and self-portraits of Man Ray himself. The Museum’s artistic director, Lourdes Moreno said, “With this project we are once again promoting the dissemination of art. On this occasion, we are doing so with an essential name in 20th century art: Man Ray”.