Mask mandate lifted in Murcia

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 02 Feb 2024 • 13:57

: Breathing Easier in Murcia Image: Shutterstock/ megaflopp

THE Region of Murcia announced the end of mandatory mask-wearing in healthcare centres from February 1. This decision follows a remarkable 24 per cent decline in respiratory infection rates over the past week, as reported by the region’s health surveillance system.

Regional Response: Murcia Aligns Policies with Declining COVID and Influenza Cases

Implemented since January 6, Murcia was among the first regions to enforce masks in hospitals and health facilities, preceding the later national mandate by the Ministry of Health, albeit without unanimous approval from the Interterritorial Council. The Ministry stipulated that regions could lift the mask mandate after two consecutive weeks of declining acute respiratory infection rates (ARI), a condition met by Murcia.

Murcia’s Health Ministry Transforms Mandate into a Mask Recommendation

While celebrating the positive trend, Health Minister Juan José Pedreño emphasised the ongoing importance of masks in specific areas such as Emergency, Intensive Care Units (ICU), and the Oncology day hospital. He also urged relatives and companions of vulnerable patients to continue wearing masks while in their rooms. In line with the evolving nature of the pandemic, the decision highlights the region’s commitment to responsive health approaches.

