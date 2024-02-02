By Anna Ellis • Published: 02 Feb 2024 • 17:35

Pedrera's renaissance: Local Actiu unleashes a splash of colour. Image: Ayuntamiento de Denia.

The “Local Actiu” campaign in Denia aims to revitalise and commercially energise the Paris neighbourhood – Pedrera.

The campaign focuses on increasing the visibility of empty premises, consolidating and enhancing business activity, and beautifying the neighbourhood.

The strategy includes improving the commercial image of premises and facades, particularly those currently vacant.

The campaign involves beautifying the windows of empty shops with vinyl featuring unpublished images of Dénia, captured by photographer César Roa, to enhance the visual appeal and attract potential tenants.

QR codes on the vinyls direct viewers to a website for the neighbourhood business directory and provide contact information for the real estate agency or owner of the premises.

In the initial phase, four neighbourhood stores and seven shop windows on Calle Sagunto (5 and 8), Calle Patricio Ferrandiz (7), and Plaza Archiduque Carlos (9) have been beautified.

The long-term goal is to impact a total of 20-25 commercial storefronts in the neighbourhood.

The campaign reflects a broader effort to promote commercial reactivation in different neighbourhoods of Denia.

Property owners of vacant premises in the area are encouraged to contact the Department of Commerce to participate in the project.