Premier Removals – Celebrating 20 years on the Costa Blanca!

By EWN • Published: 02 Feb 2024 • 4:37

This will be the 20th year of trading for Premier Removals started and owned until 2021 by Albie and Siobhan Mennie, now run by their daughter Emma who is a licensed HGV driver and her amazing team.

Premier Removals have been part of making 100s of dreams come true, helping move families worldly processions internally in Spain and to another country including UK, Ireland, France, Portugal and Holland, to start their new adventure.

They have transported a few boxes to a hot tub to a yacht not to mention moved a few famous faces!

When Brexit hit it changed the whole process, nothing was simple anymore with the endless customs clearance paperwork and taxes but they got through it. Now they know the paperwork like the back of their hand and included in every job they undertake they complete all the paperwork making sure the clients receive a stress free move.

They have tried a few different things over the years and are now back to what works best for them and their clients. They have their own UK and Spanish fully insured storage warehouses with 24hr surveillance and security giving you complete peace of mind. The main office is here in Spain along with their own vehicles. They offer collection, delivery and long or short term storage in Spain and the UK plus wrapping and packing. So whether it’s a local move or a move to a whole new Country Premier Removals can help. No job is ever to large or too small!

They also run different monthly offers including free storage for all European moves.

Emma is not afraid jump in and help the team when needed and you will see her occasionally driving the lorry with her side kick, rescue dog Teddy. Emma is an avid supporter of local animal charities and is currently helping Suella at Big Reds Animals Association which is a small rescue in Catral that helps small breeds, especially the oldies. They have asked local businesses to sponsor their new t-shirt designs, ‘Don’t shop… adopt’ and Emma of course said yes, and are on sale now.

Get in touch today if you would like a FREE no obligation quote from your local family run business who pride themselves on giving their clients 110%.

Premier Removals

Office: 966 190 643

Mobile: 634 191 061

info@premiermovesspain.com

www.premiermovesspain.com

www.facebook.com/premiertopdivsionremovals

Sponsored