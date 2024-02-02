Rock Route in Torremolinos

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 02 Feb 2024 • 14:54

Rock Route Photo: Torremolinos Town Hall

The 12th Ruta del Rock (Rock Route) this year features more than 40 live performances in various restaurants and bars in Torremolinos. The event will be held on the weekends of February 9 to 11 and 16 to 18.

The venues are located in the areas of Playamar, Los Álamos, Centro and La Carihuela and the concertsare on Fridays and Saturdays from 7pm to 11pm and on Sundays from 5pm to 9pm.

The event was launched by the Councillor for Events, José Manuel Ruiz Rivas, who said that, “we are very happy to have changed the date. We are moving from May to February, a month in which commercial activity needs a boost, and I think that doing the Ruta del Rock on this date helps to give these establishments a bit more life”.

The main objective of this event (apart of course, from providing great entertainment!), is to help the more than 40 participating businesses increase their profits and clientele during the days of concerts.

The councillor encouraged residents and visitors to enjoy this event which, he said, “will be all over the municipality and will fill the different neighbourhoods of Torremolinos with light and colour”.

Free concerts: the full list

Establishments such as Barracuda Roof Top, Café Boulevar by NA, Café Central, Cervecería Twister, Clock Tower, Garfield, La Pepa, Le Grand Café Torremolinos, London Eye, Mg Jamón Carihuela, Mg Jamón Plaza Andalucía, Pizzería Pallete and The Galloping Major, among others, will participate in this Rock Route offering free concerts.

The artists and bands participating in this edition are Alvarock, El Kaña, Mauro, Suzette Moncrief, Nico Sabatini, Game Cover, Soul Station, El Trío del Saco y ‘Amigos’, Wayne Ward, Ger Phillippens, Sinvergüenzas, Ainhoa Mefer, Dream Purple, Willie & DJ Gonzalo, MayDay, Retroactivos, Satisfaction Rock Band, Mario Veltman, The Sould Crowes, Patty, Money Makers, Baron Dandy, Por Derecho, Adrián Fernández, Ella Ray, One Drop Trío, Tyler Faraday, Sound Shine Covers, Switch, Mr. Tambourine Band, Icarus, The Sould Crowes, The Sould Crowes, Patty, Money Makers, Baron Dandy, Por Derecho, Adrián Fernández, Ella Ray, One Drop Trío, Tyler Faraday, Sound Shine Covers, Switch, Mr. Tambourine Band, Icarus. Tambourine Band, Icarus, Lady Punk, Ejecutivos Duo and Ricardo.

They will all be performing at free concerts of different musical genres such as rock, pop, soul, indie, blues or jazz, among others.

Passports with the full programme of venues and concerts will be available from Monday February 5 at the participating establishments and at the Events Department of Torremolinos Town Hall.