Romance costs the people of Malaga province on Valentine’s Day over €100 each

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 02 Feb 2024 • 14:15
The price of romance
Photo: Shutterstock / Roman Samborskyi
Valentine’s Day is coming, one of those special dates on which Malaga men and women are divided between those who show their love with a gift and those who maintain that gifts should not be given on special dates with a consumerist bias.
The average expenditure in Spain for Valentine’s Day celebrations is €95.48 but the people of Malaga are willing to spend €118.95.
This is a figure, according to a survey carried out by the Spanish Association of Consumers, (Asescon), which makes those from Malaga province the most romantic in Andalucia, as it is above the €114.87 of Seville,Cordoba with €96.9, Almeria with €94.22; Granada with €93.12; Cadiz with €92.13 average expenditure.
The study also reports that 59 per cent of consumers surveyed said that they will celebrate Valentine’s Day in some way this year. And among the favourite gifts, 74 per cent will spend on hospitality (hotel, dinner, etc); 5 per cent will buy flowers; 4 per cent will give jewellery; only 3 per cent chose a lunch or dinner at home.
