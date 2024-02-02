By Anna Ellis • Published: 02 Feb 2024 • 15:00

Santa Pola serves up culinary delights and 360º coastal views. Image: Ayuntamiento de Santa Pola.

Seafood stands as a cornerstone for Santa Pola’s identity as a tourist destination.

In keeping with tradition, it took centre stage at the prestigious FITFUR tourism event in Madrid.

On January 26, the Paco Baile Restaurant, in collaboration with Caldo de Caldero Peix de Santa Pola, presented a cooking show at the Costa Blanca stand.

Attendees had the pleasure of savouring the restaurant’s delectable cuttlefish rice and vegetables, showcasing the rich flavours of Peix de Santa Pola.

Tiel Baile skillfully helmed the cooking demonstration, receiving high praise from those fortunate enough to indulge in the culinary delight.

Adding to the gastronomic allure was the spotlight on a new delicacy gaining acclaim in the gourmet market: Santa Pola shrimp carpaccio.

Crafted by the local company Marufina, this culinary creation further elevates the status of the region’s renowned shrimp, presented in the form of a delightful carpaccio.

The showcooking event also featured a pairing of Santa Pola shrimp carpaccio with the Renaix La Passió muscat wine from Riko, a family winery founded in Xaló in 1947, known for producing exceptional wines and mistela.

Bird’s-eye view

Santa Pola has introduced a new video featuring 360º technology, allowing any internet user to virtually tour the entire coastline of the municipality in an interactive and bird’s-eye view.

The immersive journey through Santa Pola is now accessible on the Tourism website.

Tourism Councillor, Borja Merino, highlighted Santa Pola’s commitment to the digitalisation of its tourist resources.

He explained, “We now offer a virtual tour of our entire coastline, a project executed with immersive technology that enables users to explore our town through the screens of their mobile devices, tablets, or computers.”

“The unique aspect is that users can direct their gaze wherever they want, providing a spectacular experience.”

The production process, captured with a drone, showcases Santa Pola from a bird’s-eye view and in 360º, spanning from the Mirador del Faro, covering all beaches and the island of Tabarca, to the Salinas Natural Park.

The video concludes with the iconic sunset at the Torre del Tamarit, one of the most photographed spots on the Costa Blanca.

The video is available online on the tourismsantapola.es website and can also be directly accessed on YouTube at this address.