School charity run in Manilva

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 02 Feb 2024 • 14:29
The school run
Photo: Facebook / Manilva Town Hall
As part of ‘School Day for Nonviolence and Peace’, on January 30, the Manilva schools Pablo Picasso, Maicandil and San Luis de Sabinillas held charity races to raise funds for Save The Children.
The Councillor for Education, Fina Gómez, said that this initiative aims to promote values of equality, tolerance, and companionship, in which the families have been able to sponsor the distance covered by the children by means of a voluntary donation.
The children of Pablo Picasso school ran along the streets of Mar and Álvarez Leiva in Manilva. The race was also run on the promenade by the pupils of the San Luis de Sabinillas school and in the playground of the Maicandil school.
This brings to a close this year’s ‘School, Space for Peace’ programme, which also included Christmas markets and a literary competition in the three schools.
