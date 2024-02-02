By Anna Ellis • Published: 02 Feb 2024 • 13:30

Sip, savour, explore: Martha's Vineyard Wine Tour. Image: Martha's Vineyard / Facebook.

Wine enthusiasts, mark your calendars for February 3 and join the fun at Martha’s Vineyard in Moraira for a delightful tour of Spain’s diverse wine regions.

Kicking off at 5:00 PM, your wine journey will commence with the Atlantic Region of Spain, where you will savour exquisite white wines.

Experience the richness of a Basque country white and the distinctive Albariño grape variety.

Sample a refreshing rosé from Comunidad Valenciana, Utiel Requena, crafted from the Mencia variety.

Continuing the exploration, you can indulge in two outstanding reds, a blend of Pinot Noir, Monastrell, and Syrah from Murcia’s highest vineyards in Europe, and a memorable Tempranillo from Rioja Alavesa.

Throughout the evening, you can delve into the unique terroirs, grape varietals, and winemaking traditions that make each region special.

Learn about the flavour profiles and how they mirror the characteristics of the land where the grapes are grown.

Martha will be your guide, sharing insights into the history, culture, and traditions of Spain’s winemaking regions.

This event caters to wine enthusiasts of all levels, whether you’re a seasoned connoisseur or just starting your wine journey.

Martha’s Vineyard is located at Ctra. Moraira a Teulada, 42, Moraira.

For more information or to secure your spot, visit the website: marthasvineyard.es