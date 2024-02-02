Spanish terror suspect arrested in Norway

By John Ensor • Published: 02 Feb 2024 • 20:06

Officer from Border Guardia Civil. Credit: GuardiaCivil.es

In a coordinated effort between Spanish and Norway authorities, a Spanish woman evading justice has been apprehended in Norway.

The arrest, carried out under a European Arrest and Surrender Order issued by the National Court, was down to the successful collaboration between Spain’s Guardia Civil and Norway’s security services, the PST.

Details of the operation were published on Friday, February 2, which highlights international cooperation in tracking down individuals accused of terrorist activities.

On the run since her provisional release in August 2023, the suspect had previously been detained for alleged terrorism offences.

Despite having her passport confiscated she fled to Norway, breaching her bail conditions, which included a travel ban and compulsory weekly check-ins. Her escape to Norway was a desperate attempt to evade Spanish judicial proceedings.

Digital footprint leads to arrest

The Guardia Civil’s Information Service, acting on directives from the National Court and the Central Court of Instruction No. 6, pinpointed the woman’s activities online.

She had become a vocal supporter of DAESH, creating a digital library that served as a repository for over 4,000 jihadist multimedia files.

The library which exceeded 80 gigabytes, played a crucial role in disseminating terrorist propaganda.

Experts from Europol highlight the significance of such decentralised operations by individuals like the suspect.

They are termed ‘core disseminators,’ amplifying the reach of DAESH’s official media apparatus online. The suspect’s digital activities have been a major boost for the terrorist organization’s propaganda efforts.

Foiled plans and future proceedings

The investigation also uncovered plans for the suspect to travel to Tunisia in September 2023, intending to join forces with DAESH. However, her arrest in August 2023 prevented the potential journey to a conflict zone.

Following her escape to Norway, the Guardia Civil, in collaboration with Norwegian authorities, confirmed her location and facilitated her arrest through a European Arrest and Surrender Order.

This arrest highlights the effectiveness of international cooperation in combating terrorism. The extradition process will soon commence, ensuring the suspect faces justice in Spain.

Since the escalation to level 4 of the Anti-Terrorist Alert in June 2015, the Guardia Civil has intensified its efforts to neutralise terrorist threats. This operation is a testament to the relentless pursuit of individuals attempting to support or join terrorist organizations.