By Anna Ellis •
Published: 02 Feb 2024 • 11:00
'Torrevieja Is You' campaign: Your year-round escape. Image: Ayuntamiento de Torrevieja.
The Mayor of Torrevieja, Eduardo Dolon, made a notable appearance at the 2024 tourism exhibition in Madrid, FITUR on January 26.
During the event, he introduced the “Torrevieja Eres Tú” (Torrevieja is You) campaign, a strategic initiative aimed at providing a distinctive vision and experience of Torrevieja throughout the entire year, catering to both visitors and residents alike.
The core objective of the campaign is to challenge the traditional seasonality of tourism and showcase the diverse opportunities available in Torrevieja every season.
The promotional spot is designed to convey the essence of Torrevieja as a lively and enticing tourist destination at any time of the year.
The underlying philosophy of “Torrevieja Eres Tú” places residents and tourists at the centre of the city, emphasising that each individual plays a crucial role in the wealth and vibrancy of the municipality.
Torrevieja stands out as one of the municipalities with the highest number of guided routes in natural parks in the Valencian Community, boasting a total of 32 annual itineraries.
Nestled in the Alicante region of Vega Baja del Segura, Torrevieja is a key tourist destination known for its sun-soaked beaches and residential tourism.
With a significant population of foreigners residing year-round and a substantial influx of national and international visitors, the municipality experiences intensive use of its territory for leisure and recreational activities.
The inaugural guided route in the Natural Park is scheduled for 2024 on Sunday, February 4.
These routes, categorised into four types, have become a benchmark in the promotion of the environmental heritage of the region and enjoy considerable popularity among the local population and visitors alike.
In an exciting development, starting on March 17, guided tours will commence at the Municipal Natural Park of Molino del Agua in La Mata.
This initiative offers 250 opportunities annually to explore this protected natural area nestled beside the Mediterranean Sea.
For more information head to the website: www.torrevieja.es
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
