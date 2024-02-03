By Anna Ellis • Published: 03 Feb 2024 • 14:55

Academic evolution: Marina Alta's shifting educational landscape. Image: Monkey Business Images / Shutterstock.com.

The latest data from the National Institute of Statistics (INE) indicates a shift in academic interests among students in the Marina Alta region.

Business, Administration, and Law have become more popular, with 21.6 per cent of inhabitants pursuing studies in these fields.

This percentage is 1.1 per cent higher than the Valencian Community’s average of 20.7 per cent.

Contrastingly, only 13.2 per cent of individuals in the region opt for studies related to Health and Social Services, which is 2.7 per cent less than the community average.

Other notable categories include 13.7 per cent studying Art and Humanities, and 13.6 per cent pursuing Social Sciences, Journalism, and Documentation, with these figures reflecting the overall trends in the Valencian territory.

In terms of educational levels, the Marina Alta region exceeds the Valencian Community average by five percentage points, as one in five individuals has primary or lower education.

However, only 14.5 per cent have completed some higher education compared to 17.5 per cent in the community.

The Marina Alta region also reports a lower percentage of individuals pursuing Vocational Training (11.2 per cent) compared to the Valencian average of 13.6 per cent.