Almeria Almond Blossom route returns

By John Smith • Published: 03 Feb 2024 • 11:10

Announcement of the Almond Blossom route Credit: Almeria Provincial Council

The month of February is a very special one for nature lovers in Almeria as the Provincial Council is reintroducing the Almond Blossom route once again.

Each one combines an opportunity to enjoy a day out seeing both the blossoms and also attractive towns in different parts of the Province followed by lunch in restaurants which offer a range of local dishes.

The days out are on both Saturdays and Sundays and run until March 3 but to participate you will need to make a reservation by emailing almeria@natures.es or calling 606 795 056.

Chose one or more days out

The dates, towns and restaurants are as follow;

February 10 – Castro de Filabres – Lunch: Las Eras Restaurant by Antonio Gázquez.

February 11 – Benizalon- Collado Almecino-Castillo Benimina – Lunch: Los Olivos Restaurant.

February 17 – Lucainena de las Torres-Calcination Kilns-Vía Verde – Lunch: Montesión Restaurant.

February 18 – Senes- Pizarra, Alcazaba, Moors and Christians mysteries – Lunch: Las Eras

February 24 – Sorbas-Karst, Cariatiz Fossils – Lunch: Sol de Andalucía Restaurant.

February 25 – Lubrin-La Alcarria-La Alameda – Lunch: Albar Restaurant in El Pilar-Lubrín

March 2 – Uleila del Campo-Ethnographic Heritage-Winery – Lunch: Bodega Perfer Restaurant.

March 3 – Tabernas Gastronomic Day and show cooking with Antonio Gázquez.