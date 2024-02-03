Almeria Almond Blossom route returns

By John Smith •
Published: 03 Feb 2024 • 11:10
Announcement of the Almond Blossom route
Credit: Almeria Provincial Council
The month of February is a very special one for nature lovers in Almeria as the Provincial Council is reintroducing the Almond Blossom route once again.
Each one combines an opportunity to enjoy a day out seeing both the blossoms and also attractive towns in different parts of the Province followed by lunch in restaurants which offer a range of local dishes.
The days out are on both Saturdays and Sundays and run until March 3 but to participate you will need to make a reservation by emailing almeria@natures.es or calling 606 795 056.
The dates, towns and restaurants are as follow;
February 10 – Castro de Filabres – Lunch: Las Eras Restaurant by Antonio Gázquez.
February 11 – Benizalon- Collado Almecino-Castillo Benimina – Lunch: Los Olivos Restaurant.
February 17 – Lucainena de las Torres-Calcination Kilns-Vía Verde – Lunch: Montesión Restaurant.
February 18 – Senes- Pizarra, Alcazaba, Moors and Christians mysteries – Lunch: Las Eras
February 24 – Sorbas-Karst, Cariatiz Fossils – Lunch: Sol de Andalucía Restaurant.
February 25 – Lubrin-La Alcarria-La Alameda – Lunch: Albar Restaurant in El Pilar-Lubrín
March 2 – Uleila del Campo-Ethnographic Heritage-Winery – Lunch: Bodega Perfer Restaurant.
March 3 – Tabernas Gastronomic Day and show cooking with Antonio Gázquez.
