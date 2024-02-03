Chatterbox: A decade of blossoming friendship and community

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 03 Feb 2024 • 6:00

Chatterbox: Where Friendship Finds a Voice. Image: Shutterstock/ Monkey Business Images

IN 2011, a small idea blossomed into a flourishing community of friendship, social activities, and lively conversation known as Chatterbox, a vibrant ladies’ group. From its humble beginnings, Chatterbox has evolved into a large, welcoming gathering that convenes every 2nd Thursday of the month at the Cultural Centre on Camposol B from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

Beyond Meetings: The Diverse Tapestry of Chatterbox Activities

The group’s agenda extends beyond the regular meetings, including a diverse range of activities such as group outings, captivating speakers, engaging activity days, delightful meals out, and trips to fascinating places. Chatterbox has ventured to explore Murcia, the Roman Baths at Alhama, Embroidery museums in Lorca, the Archena Spa Baths, and various other destinations.

Combatting Loneliness: Chatterbox’s Open-Arms Community

This important community that combats loneliness, a growing problem these days, welcomes new faces with open arms. Chatterbox encourages all to attend their meetings and become part of this warm and inviting community. Join them in fostering connections, creating memories, and enjoying the delightful camaraderie that defines Chatterbox.

