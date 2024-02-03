Empower your future: Age Concern Costa Calida free event

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 03 Feb 2024 • 7:30
: Empower your future with Age Concern
Image: Shutterstock/ Pra Chid
AGE CONCERN Costa Calida is a compassionate organisation dedicated to supporting individuals over 50 in various aspects of life. Managed entirely by unpaid volunteers, they provide free services such as advice, befriending, hospital and care home visits, and medical equipment hire. Notably, Age Concern operates without funding from Spain or the UK, relying solely on fundraising activities and generous donations from local residents.
Scheduled for February 20 at 1.30 pm, Age Concern Costa Calida is hosting a free information afternoon featuring White Doves Funeral Planning. This event, held at the Age Concern Social Centre, is designed to address a crucial aspect of living in Spain—funeral planning. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from experienced funeral planners, ask questions, and gain valuable insights into the essentials of funeral arrangements. Knowledgeable speakers will guide participants through the process, emphasising the importance of being prepared when living abroad. Join this event to empower yourself with information and support from Age Concern Costa Calida, a pillar of assistance for the over-50s community. Pre-booking is essential contact info@theexpatcentre.com or call 0034 865 668 596.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
