By Anna Ellis • Published: 03 Feb 2024 • 9:11

Finestrat's transformation: Lights, lifts, and La Cala's quality triumph. Image: Ayuntamiento de Finestrat.

Finestrat proudly showcased its most significant transformation in recent decades at the Fitur Tourism Exhibition in Madrid from January 24 to 28.

In the historic centre, the renovation of the iconic La Penya slope has already begun.

Juanfran Pérez Llorca, the mayor, shared, “It is one of the most iconic images of the Valencian Community: the hanging houses on La Penya de Finestrat.”

“We are working to improve and beautify this massif. This performance will be complemented with a never-before-seen image of La Penya both day and night, thanks to the intelligent LED lighting.”

These projects have been funded with €3 million by the European Union-Next Generation EU through the Tourism Sustainability Plan.

“It is the year of sustainability. It is the year of accessibility. It is the year of innovation. And Finestrat is an example,” summarised the mayor.

The renovation of the historic centre aims to enhance its surroundings and improve accessibility.

A notable project includes the installation of an elevator from Plaça de la Unió European to the Castell, where the Hermitage is located.

The mayor confirmed: “What we want is for all our visitors to be able to access and walk through one of the most beautiful environments in Finestrat.”

La Cala Award

The La Cala Tourist Information Office has received the prestigious Q Award for Tourism Quality from the ICTE (Spanish Tourism Quality Institute).

The award acknowledges the commendable efforts of the Department of Tourism, in promoting certified Tourism Quality and Sustainability.

It’s noteworthy that, since April of the previous year, the La Cala Tourist Info relocated right in front of the beach promenade, bringing it closer to the sea.

The updated facilities include an Information area, a playroom adorned with a mural representing Cala in a child-friendly manner, a touch screen, and an audiovisual room.

Donna Plummer, the Councillor for Tourism, expressed gratitude for the award, stating, “It recognises the effort we have been making to meet all the parameters of quality and excellence in our service and our facilities.”

The “Q” brand for Tourist Quality not only adds prestige and differentiation but also promotes Finestrat as a destination.

The councillor added: “We are very proud of this recognition of our Tourist Info in La Cala, an office in which we will soon activate new technologies with immersive experiences to take another step in promoting everything we have in Finestrat.”