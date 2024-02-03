Greta Thunberg cleared by UK judge

By John Ensor •
Published: 03 Feb 2024 • 9:48
Greta Thunberg: Climate protest is not a crime.
Credit: gretathunber/Instagram.com
In a landmark ruling the Swedish climate advocate was exonerated by a UK court.
On Friday, February 3, a case against Greta Thunberg was thrown out of court after the judge criticised the action of the UK police.
The event took place on October 17, 2023, in which activists prevented access to a hotel venue with was hosting the Energy Intelligence Forum, an event frequented by elite industry figures.
Thunberg and 25 others were charged by the Metropolitan Police following their participation.
Applause filled the courtroom as Judge John Law instructed Thunberg and her four co-defendants to rise, announcing their acquittal on charges of violating the Public Order Act due to ‘significant deficiencies in the evidence’ presented by the prosecution.
Judge Law critiqued the police for their possible use of milder measures and the vague dispersal directive.
He went on to say that the order to disperse that was given was ‘so unclear that it was unlawful,’ leading to the dismissal of charges against Thunberg and four others
He also agreed to a request from defence lawyer Raj Chada for the state to cover legal and travel expenses.
Before the hearing Thunberg had posted her thoughts on social media: ‘This week, we are unable to have a climate strike.
‘I am one of 5 climate activists currently having a trial in London for peacefully protesting against a fossil fuel conference back in October.
‘This peaceful demonstration aimed to highlight the terrible consequence of the everyday business of fossil corporations.’
She added that, ‘human rights activists all over the world are being targeted for their activism, prosecuted, sometimes convicted and given legal penalties for acting in line with science.’
‘The actual crime is committed by the very industries and companies we are acting against. We have the truth on our side, and we have morality on our side. In time, this will be revealed, she concluded.
Metropolitan Police Superintendent Matthew Cox described the protest as a calculated effort to block hotel access, utilising colourful flares and loud drumming.
Despite these disruptions, the demonstration remained ‘peaceful, civilised and nonviolent’, with the court noting the absence of any testimony from hotel attendees or evidence of emergency service disruption.
The judge’s decision underscores the importance of clear and lawful police orders in managing public demonstrations.
The Energy Intelligence Forum’s agenda to discuss sustainable energy solutions was overshadowed by these events, highlighting the ongoing tensions between environmental activism and fossil fuel industries.
Thunberg’s steadfast commitment to environmental activism has previously seen her fined in Sweden for similar protest actions, underscoring her dedication to the cause.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
