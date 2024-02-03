Hey ho, let’s go!

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 03 Feb 2024 • 7:53

Photo of Marky Ramone: Dena Flows CC

Marky Ramone is perfroming the most important Punk Rock tour in the history of Spain: 26 dates in 26 cities with Rock And Roll Blitzkrieg Forever. An unrepeatable and Epic Tour and it kicks off in Malaga on Saturday April 6 at Sala Cabally.

Marky Ramone is best known for the 15 years he spent drumming for the legendary Ramones. Prior to joining the Ramones, Marky played with an array of influential musicians dating back to his high school years when he was a member of the Brooklyn based hard rock band, Dust.

“I Wanna Be Sedated”

Marky joined the Ramones in 1978. In a matter of weeks he was in the studio recording his first album with The Ramones entitled, “Road to Ruin”, which features one of the biggest Ramones songs “I Wanna Be Sedated”. The following year the Ramones filmed the cult classic “Rock ‘n’ Roll High School”. Later that year, they joined forces with producer legend, Phil Spector to record “End Of The Century”.

His tenure with the Ramones spanned a total of 15 years. Performing over 1,700 shows and more than 15 releases, including songwriting credits on both Mondo Bizarro and Adios Amigos, the bands farewell release.

In 2000, Marky reunited with long time friend Joey Ramone for Joey’s solo effort “Don’t Worry About Me”. In 2001, Marky along with his former band mates (Johnny, Dee Dee and Tommy), were inducted into the Rock ‘N’ Roll Hall of Fame. With no signs of slowing down, Marky Ramone continues to tour the world with his band, Marky Ramone’s Blitzkrieg and now you can catch him in Malaga at the start of his new tour. Tickets are available here: https://mutick.com/e/entradas-marky-ramone-malaga