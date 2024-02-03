Lorca’s fast track to the future: AVE updates

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 03 Feb 2024 • 20:20
Image: Shutterstock/Tong_stocker
ADIF has awarded a €328 million contract for the urban section of the high-speed rail (AVE) passing through Lorca, including a 2.9-kilometre tunnel and the new Sutullena station. The Ministry of Transport has announced that with these works, all sections of the High-Speed Rail between Murcia and Almería are either awarded or under construction. The new station, spanning 2,314 square metres, will be six times larger than the current one.
OHLA, Sando, and Hormigones Asfálticos Andaluces will execute the projects under a joint venture. The contract, initially valued at over €400 million, will significantly impact the AVE’s arrival in Almería, a delayed and challenging section. While the Ministry aims for completion by 2026, speculations suggest a potential extension to 2028.
This milestone marks progress on all 17 sections of the High-Speed Rail platform, laying the foundation for tracks, electrification, and signaling systems. Lorca‘s city will gain enhanced rail connections and intermodal communication, as the project eliminates six level crossings, creates urban spaces, and integrates rail seamlessly into the city. The Lorca section, covering 3.2 kilometres with a tunnel beneath the Guadaletín River’s former bed, is a technical feat.
With Almería’s High-Speed Rail in motion, signal system bidding, electrification, and track-laying projects underway, Lorca-Sutullena station’s construction is a pivotal step toward a modern, interconnected rail network.
