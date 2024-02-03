Los Rebeldes at Fuengirola

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 03 Feb 2024 • 14:29

Photo: Los Rebeldes

Famous Spanish band, Los Rebeldes, have joined the line-up of Locos por la Música (Mad for Music) on Saturday July 20, as the second confirmed band, in this festival of the 80s and 90s to be held at Marenostrum Fuengirola.

The legendary band celebrates its 45 years of artistic career with a show of authentic rock and roll and tickets are already on sale at marenostrumfuengirola.com.

“What is considered the rock and roll band par excellence of this country, led by Carlos Segarra, celebrates 45 years on the stages of Spain,” said the Fuengirola Councillor for Culture, Rodrigo Romero, who explained that the celebration of its 40th anniversary was partly truncated, like so many other tours, by the pandemic of the coronavirus of 2020.

Well-travelled band

From their meteoric rise in the early 80s to the present day, Los Rebeldes have recorded 15 studio albums and 4 live albums, as well as performing countless gigs that have made them one of the bands that have travelled the most kilometres in Spain.

In Barcelona in 1979, after two years combining solo performances with his first group (Chocopolvo), Carlos Segarra founded Los Rebeldes with Aurelio Morata and Moisés Sorolla. The strength of their live show led them to open for Chuck Berry, The Ramones and Mike Olfield, and shortly afterwards they signed with a multinational company to record their first album, the historic “Cervezas, chicas y rockabilly”.

During their 45-year career, Los Rebeldes have sold almost a million records and are listed in rock encyclopaedias as the first and most important rockabilly band on the Spanish music scene.

It is said that their strength and power lie in their live performances, as in 45 years of history they have never stopped touring. The current band contains the same essence and spirit with which Los Rebeldes were born, and that is what you will be able to see and hear in Fuengirola on July 20 so get your tickets now.