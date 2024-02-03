By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 03 Feb 2024 • 15:26

Lover is priceless Photo: Alhaurin Town Hall

Alhaurín de la Torre Town Hall has launched a new campaign on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, Tuesday February 14. With the slogan ‘’Love is priceless; a free hotel night either’, the initiative is open to everyone, whether in a couple or not, single, married or simply just friends.

The initiative aims to encourage shopping in Alhaurin and boost the local economy at this time of year. In the words of the mayor, the businesses are welcoming this type of campaign as it gives them “visibility” and helps them to promote sales.

The town is holding a raffle with prizes of ten double spa session vouchers, one hotel night for two people in a superior room and one hotel night for two people in a premium room. The hotel where the prize is to be won is the Elba Estepona & Thalasso Spa. The campaign is open until February 14, except for bars and restaurants which are open until February 18.

To participate, a minimum purchase of €15 must be made in the establishments (€30 in the case of bars and restaurants) on the weekend before or after St Valentine’s Day or on the 14th itself, and the business will give you a stamped ticket which can be inserted into the ballot box which will be installed at the Town Hall building.

The public draw will take place between February 21 and 23 and can be followed through the social networks of the Town Hall.