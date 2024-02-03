By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 03 Feb 2024 • 12:46

Victorian Music Hall Photo: Wikimedia CC

A whimsical Wonderment of Sensational Song, Dance and Showmanship taking you back to The Good Old Days at Teatro Salón Varietés in Fuengirola from Wednesday February 14 to Sunday February 18.

The Great British Music Hall was a cultural phenomenon that thrived in the early Victorian era as an entertainment venue for theatre and musical acts. The popularity of the music hall made it a vital cultural and social institution embedded in British history.

The music hall derives its origins from the eighteenth century coffee houses, saloon bars and taverns that existed across Europe. By the 1850’s music hall theatres solely dedicated to entertainment had evolved, providing a variety of acts with catchy songs and theatrical displays to entertain whilst people ate, drank and smoked.

The music hall became synonymous with affordable entertainment in the Victorian era. The public were treated to a wide range of performances, from gymnastic acrobatics to singing and dancing routines.

Most people will remember music hall from TV’s ‘The Good Old Days’ which ran for 30 years on the BBC from 1953 to 1983. The audience dressed in period costume and joined in the singing. The show was compered throughout its whole run (except for the first two shows) by Leonard Sachs and, in the course of its run, featured about 2,000 performers.

The Monumental Music Hall now comes to Fuengirola and shows are at 7.30pm each night apart from Sunday when the performance starts at 7pm. Tickets are available from the Theatre’s website.