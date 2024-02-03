More clean water for agriculture

By John Smith •
Published: 03 Feb 2024 • 11:47
Five local mayors joined the Minister who laid the first stone
Credit: Mojacar Council
Regional Minister Carmen Crespo arrived in Mojacar on Friday February 2 to lay the first stone for the proposed pipelines and Wastewater Treatment Plant which will benefit more than 53,000 people.
It is going to take 24 months to complete at a cost of €19 million but when finished, this much needed facility will be able to pump out clean (but not potable) water to benefit residents and agricultural operations in the towns of Mojacar, Bedar, Garrucha, Los Gallardos and Turre.
Mayors from each of these towns attended the ceremony as it will eventually have such an impact on their residents.
There will be eight pumping stations a new treatment plant and some 28.6 kilometres of pipelines which will not only benefit the watering of fruit and vegetables but will also create a number of jobs both during the construction period and thereafter.
In a time of drought, this is an important step forward but in her speech, the minister also called upon the National Government to do more to assist in the creation of desalination plants.
