Oil and acrylics

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 03 Feb 2024 • 16:20

Photo: José Antonio Merchán

The Casa de Las Tejerinas in Estepona is hosting the first exhibition of paintings by José Antonio Merchán. The exhibition will open on Friday February 9 at 6.30pm and will be open to the public until February 21, with free admission.

The exhibition of paintings ‘Óleos y Acrílicos’ by José Antonio Merchán will be inaugurated in Room 2 of the Casa de Las Tejerinas, located in the Plaza de las Flores.

José Antonio Merchán considers himself a self-taught painter who, “is learning with each of his works”. His paintings range from acrylics to oils, charcoals and watercolours. In this, his first exhibition, the painter is showing a total of 18 works of different formats and themes, such as portraits, landscapes and emblematic buildings like Malaga Cathedral and the Alhambra, among others.

José Antonio Merchán Martín was born in the Malaga town of Yunquera in 1977 and he currently lives in San Luis de Sabinillas. From a very early age, when he was only 10 years old, he was fascinated by the painting of a neighbour from Yunquera, whom he liked to go and see. Since then, his hobby grew and, over the years, his paintings improved.

The exhibition can be visited until February 21, from Tuesday to Friday, from 9am to 8pm, and Saturdays from 10am to 2pm and from 4pm to 8pm, free of charge.