By Anna Ellis • Published: 03 Feb 2024 • 17:03

Oliva makes waves: Set to host Wing Foil Cup and National Circuit Final. Image: Ayuntamiento de Oliva.

Oliva has officially announced the hosting of the 2024 Spanish Wing Foil Cup and the Final of the 2024 Spain Wing Foil National Circuit.

The events are scheduled to take place from June 14 to 16.

Establishing itself as a key player in this nautical competition, Oliva has consistently been chosen to host the national final for multiple consecutive seasons.

The new national circuit will feature three events, with two national competitions set in Chiclana de la Frontera (Cadis) and Oliva, and a third event on the island of La Palma.

The IV National Wingfoil Circuit is anticipated to attract top-tier athletes in this discipline, boasting support from the entire national industry, the municipalities of Oliva and Chiclana, and the Cabildo of Palma.

Moreover, the circuit enjoys endorsements from the Sailing Federations of Valencia and Andalusia, as well as the Royal Spanish Sailing Federation and the GWA.

Spain has been granted the honour of hosting the only Junior Wingfoil World Cup in 2024, a testament to the country’s recognition in the sport.