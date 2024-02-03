By Anna Ellis • Published: 03 Feb 2024 • 16:59

Pawesome cause: Lee Harker's 500km trek for AKIRA. Image: AKIRA.

Lee Harker, known for his past fundraising initiatives, has taken on a new and more ambitious challenge to support the AKIRA Dog Sanctuary in Benissa.

Having successfully raised €10,000 by completing a 240km walk from Moraira to Valencia and back, Lee has now set his sights on a 500km trek from Barcelona to Moraira.

The journey kicked off on January 29 and is scheduled to wrap up on February 10, spanning a total of 12 days.

In preparation for this adventure, Lee has been diligently gearing up, and AKIRA is keeping the community updated with daily progress reports shared on their social media and YouTube channels.

Lee’s fundraising target for this endeavour is €20,000, with all donations going directly toward supporting AKIRA and the well-being of the dogs under their care.

Expressing gratitude for every contribution, Lee underscores that no donation is too small.

Even before embarking on the journey, Lee had already reached halfway to his target. Upon hitting the €10,000 milestone, he fulfilled his promise to get a tattoo as a symbol of appreciation for the overwhelming support. Now proudly displaying a tattoo that incorporates the AKIRA logo and his personal motto, “Together we can’t be stopped.”

For those interested in more details or wishing to make a donation, visit the website: www.akira-animals.com or reach out via phone at (+34) 657 689 567.