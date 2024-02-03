Pioneering EU-UK talks in Brussels

By John Ensor • Published: 03 Feb 2024 • 15:19

EU-UK hand in hand. Credit: MattiaATH/Shutterstock.com

Despite the negative effects of Brexit, the EU and UK still place a high value on cooperation on important matters.

On 2 February 2024, a ground-breaking discussion took place in Brussels, which is hoped will set a new precedent for UK-EU cooperation in the fight against terrorism.

Strengthening bonds through dialogue

This pivotal meeting, rooted in the framework of the UK-EU Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA), offered a platform for both the United Kingdom and the European Union to delve into extensive counter-terrorism discussions.

They explored terrorist threat assessments and devised strategic methods for both prevention and response, aiming to safeguard citizens across borders.

The meeting was the first-ever occasion in which the EU and UK have shared insights on counter-terrorism, touching on the mitigation of online terrorist content and the disruption of terror financing.

The commitment to ongoing collaboration, including engagement with other nations and in various international settings, was unanimously agreed upon.

High-level participation and future prospects

The UK’s team was led by Jonathan Emmett, the Director of Counter-Terrorism & Homeland Security Strategy at the Home Office, joined by colleagues from both the Home Office and the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, alongside a police liaison from the UK’s Europol bureau.

The EU delegation was steered by Nadia Costantini, EEAS’s Special Envoy for Counter-Terrorism, with the Belgian Presidency observing.

High-level representatives from the European Commission, including Olivier Onidi from the Directorate General for Migration and Home Affairs and the EU Counter-Terrorism Coordinator’s office, also participated.

The next CT Dialogue will be held in London, heralding a future of enriched and constructive dialogues.

The establishment of the talks marks a significant stride in fortifying UK-EU relations, particularly in the vital area of counter-terrorism.

It not only signifies a mutual understanding of the threats faced but also a shared commitment to combating these challenges together.