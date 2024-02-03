By Anna Ellis • Published: 03 Feb 2024 • 8:00

Rock on at Saxo: Acoustic Moon's Oasis Tribute. Image: Acoustic Moon / Facebook.

Join the fun at Saxo in Moraira on Sunday, February 4, at 4:00 PM for an enjoyable evening with live music and unforgettable hit tunes.

Acoustic Moon will be presenting their Oasis tribute, featuring the iconic songs from the English rock band’s discography.

Oasis is renowned for its success in the UK during the late 20th century, making this tribute a must-attend for fans.

Entrance is free, all Saxo asks is that you come and have a good time, grab a drink, and immerse yourself in the music!

Relax in the Saxo Chill Out Garden, where you can choose from a variety of drinks and food options.

The garden opens an hour before the event starts and stays open late into the night.

Find your way to Saxo, located at Carretera Moraira-Calpe 03724, Moraira.

For more details, reach out via email at info@saxomoraira.com or call (+34) 627825732.