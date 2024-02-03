Spanish Hamburger Championship: the 9 aspiring burgers from Malaga and where to taste them

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 03 Feb 2024 • 8:53

The best burger Photo: Pexels CC / Natan Machado Fotografia Gastronômica

From the beginning of February until March 3, the fourth edition of the Spanish Burger Championship takes place.

In this fourth tournament in search of the best burger of the year there are nine participants from Malaga who will fight to emerge victorious. During this month you will be able to enjoy the special creations designed for the competition, seeking the approval of the public and the favourable votes that will define the best in Spain. Last year, Burger Food Porn from Seville won first prize.

On this occasion, the Malaga burgers participating in the IV Campeonato de España de Hamburgueses are:Bsmash, Karnal, The Gallery, Barbas Garage Burger & Beers, Food Karma, La Burguesita, Momag, Dak Burger and Zamppa Street Food.

Voting is very simple: just go to the burger restaurant in question and order your burger to take part in the competition. You will be given a code to enter on the competition website, lamejorhamburguesa.com/en. You rate three items choosing between four answers and finish with an overall rating from one to five, with five being a perfect burger and one being a burger that you would not order again. There is a prize draw for voters, with up to €1,000 to be won. Full details are on the website.