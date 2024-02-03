By Anna Ellis • Published: 03 Feb 2024 • 12:49

Step into nature's arena: Javea's Granadella Trail 2024. Image: Ayuntamiento de Javea.

Javea (Xàbia) has confirmed that the Granadella Trail will take place on February 3 and 4 in the Parque Granadella de Forest.

The event will have nearly 700 registered participants, with 450 competing in the 26-kilometre race, 100 in the 14k race, and another 100 in the Promotion category.

Additionally, there will be participants in the mini trail, for which registration is still open.

The tests will commence on February 3 with the 14k and the Promotion categories.

In the afternoon, there will be events for children.

On February 4, the main race, covering 26 kilometres, will start at 9:00.AM.

Madelene Powel, the president of the Llebeig Esportiu Club, confirmed that the Granadella Trail has evolved into a weekend event, offering a combination of athletics, nature, and environmental awareness.

The 26k race is also the Regional Championship, attracting top athletes from the community.

Powel encouraged participants to approach the event with respect for the environment.

In 2023, the trail winners in the queen event were: Antonio Martínez Pérez with a time of 1:52:22 and Julia Font Gómez of the Brooks Trail Runners with a time of 2:08:53.