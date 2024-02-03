Swing band at La Duquesa

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 03 Feb 2024 • 14:07

Photo: Facebook / La Comarca del Swing

Don’t miss this new date to see the live concert by ‘Comarca del Swing Band’ on Friday February 16 at 9pm at the Gatsby Lounge Bar, Plaza del Coral, Puerto de la Duquesa. An evening of swing, rythmn and blues and entry is free.

Comarca del Swing Band is a group of swing enthusiasts (music and dance) that in 2016 was created as a non-profit Cultural Association, ‘La Comarca del Swing’.

Among the dance activities offered by the association are Lindy Hop, Jazz Steps, Jive, Balboa classes and the organisation of social dances and concerts.

The only requirement to be able to attend the classes is to belong to the Association by paying a registration fee of €10 and a monthly fee of €5.

If you are interested in joining please contact by email lacomarcadelswing@gmail.com or go along onFebruary 16 to the Gatsby Lounge Bar in Puerto de la Duquesa.