Swing band at La Duquesa

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 03 Feb 2024 • 14:07
Photo: Facebook / La Comarca del Swing
Don’t miss this new date to see the live concert by ‘Comarca del Swing Band’ on Friday February 16 at 9pm at the Gatsby Lounge Bar, Plaza del Coral, Puerto de la Duquesa. An evening of swing, rythmn and blues and entry is free.
Comarca del Swing Band is a group of swing enthusiasts (music and dance) that in 2016 was created as a non-profit Cultural Association, ‘La Comarca del Swing’.
Among the dance activities offered by the association are Lindy Hop, Jazz Steps, Jive, Balboa classes and the organisation of social dances and concerts.
The only requirement to be able to attend the classes is to belong to the Association by paying a registration fee of €10 and a monthly fee of €5.
If you are interested in joining please contact by email lacomarcadelswing@gmail.com or go along onFebruary 16 to the Gatsby Lounge Bar in Puerto de la Duquesa.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.