The best hotel breakfast in Spain is served on the Costa del Sol

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 03 Feb 2024 • 11:51

Best breakfast in Spain Photo: Facebook / Finca Cortesín

Finca Cortesín in Casares, on the Costa del Sol has been recognised by Madrid Fusión for serving the best breakfast in the Spanish hotel market. An award that adds to that of best hotel in the world, already held by Finca Cortesin.

Madrid Fusión is the most important gastronomic congress in the world, bringing together top chefs, producers, wine experts, confectioners and bakers. The Madrid Fusión team visited countless Spanish hotels in order to create the award for the ‘Best Hotel Breakfast’. Eight establishments competed for first place and were scored by a jury of experts in a secret ballot.

The judges have distinguished it as one of the “great temples of morning snacks in Spain”, with tables that extend out into a garden of ancient olive trees.

The winning breakfast is not a typical buffet, but an a la carte menu with everything from: “Iberian ham, eggs Benedict, fruit salads, freshly made fruit juices, freshly baked homemade pastries and smoked and cured meats that are prepared in the kitchen,” explained Lutz Bösing, the hotel’s chef.

“We use the best products, we have a team of 12 to 15 people in the dining room and six cooks. Everything is designed so that the guest can enjoy everything he or she wants,” said the chef.