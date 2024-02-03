By EWN •
Published: 03 Feb 2024 • 11:48
Can you live a healthy active lifestyle on the Costa del Sol?
So many of us move to Spain for a better life in the sun.
At home occasionally going out once a week to then very quickly adapting to the Spanish Mediterranean lifestyle, cañas in the afternoon, bread and olive oil, dining out and it very quickly turns in to a daily occurrence, instead of a once a week occasion. As the weeks and months pass by you start to notice your shape changing, feeling a little more sluggish, but it’s so easy to do as it’s your social life too.
However, having these habits in the long term is also not great for our health. I was that person who drunk at least 4 times a week, I was a social person and the only meetings were for in a bar for drinks, I ate out daily, and this put me at a weight of 91kgs at only 161cms that’s classed as obese and border line diabetic. Now after having children and changing my lifestyle around to become more healthier, so I can live as long as I can for my kids and as healthy as I can, I have realised how many people want a healthy active lifestyle living here and it is possible, it’s all about learning a good healthy balance and finding different ways to socialise out of the pub. We are spoilt for choice of places to eat and eat healthier too.
Through finding a social circle that have a similar lifestyle goal, I have truly met some incredible people and I am so passionate and love to have a huge part in helping people to create the lifestyle balance and not feel they are missing out.
If you are feeling a little stuck and ready to make some changes, please reach out, I own and run The Life Lounge Nutrition Club In Fuengirola centre. I am offering you a Free body Scan and Wellness evaluation and a no obligation chat. This is worth €50.
Contact me, Jade Lawler 628 604 446
Sponsored
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.