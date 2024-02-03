By EWN • Published: 03 Feb 2024 • 11:48

Can you live a healthy active lifestyle on the Costa del Sol?

So many of us move to Spain for a better life in the sun.

At home occasionally going out once a week to then very quickly adapting to the Spanish Mediterranean lifestyle, cañas in the afternoon, bread and olive oil, dining out and it very quickly turns in to a daily occurrence, instead of a once a week occasion. As the weeks and months pass by you start to notice your shape changing, feeling a little more sluggish, but it’s so easy to do as it’s your social life too.

However, having these habits in the long term is also not great for our health. I was that person who drunk at least 4 times a week, I was a social person and the only meetings were for in a bar for drinks, I ate out daily, and this put me at a weight of 91kgs at only 161cms that’s classed as obese and border line diabetic. Now after having children and changing my lifestyle around to become more healthier, so I can live as long as I can for my kids and as healthy as I can, I have realised how many people want a healthy active lifestyle living here and it is possible, it’s all about learning a good healthy balance and finding different ways to socialise out of the pub. We are spoilt for choice of places to eat and eat healthier too.

Through finding a social circle that have a similar lifestyle goal, I have truly met some incredible people and I am so passionate and love to have a huge part in helping people to create the lifestyle balance and not feel they are missing out.

If you are feeling a little stuck and ready to make some changes, please reach out, I own and run The Life Lounge Nutrition Club In Fuengirola centre. I am offering you a Free body Scan and Wellness evaluation and a no obligation chat. This is worth €50.

Contact me, Jade Lawler 628 604 446

Sponsored