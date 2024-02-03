UK music icons take to the stage in Mallorca

By John Ensor • Published: 03 Feb 2024 • 18:41

Photo: Sir Tom Jones in concert. Credit: Raph_PH/Creative Commons Attribution 2.0

The first of a series of concerts are due to take place in Mallorca this year, with some legendary British talent leading the way.

James Blunt and Sir Tom Jones are set to perform in Palma at the Trui Son Fusteret venue on July 23 and 30, respectively, as part of the first edition of the Palma Concert Series.

This series of concerts has been described by organisers as a game-changer for the island’s music scene and aims to marry tourism with music. The event promoters are expecting to attract local audiences but also visitors from England, Germany, Austria, Portugal, and the United States.

Organisers have chosen Son Fusteret for its accessibility and the quality of its facilities, promising an exceptional experience across four intimate concerts featuring ‘four music legends.’

UK Icons

James Blunt, dubbed ‘the romantic’ of the series, will be performing hits like ‘Goodbye my lover,’ marking his first concert in Mallorca, an island he has been fond of since filming a music video here in 2005

Sir Tom Jones, a music legend with a career spanning over six decades, will perform classics like ‘It’s Not Unusual’ and ‘Sex Bomb,’ rekindling his connection with Mallorca.

The concerts are designed with both the resident and foreign audience in mind, aiming to offer the best musical experience during July and August.

The series highlights the synergy between music and tourism, hoping to draw music lovers who are either local residents or tourists enjoying their vacations.

Ticketing options include numbered seating on the track and stands, with prices starting from €65. For those seeking a more exclusive experience, the Premium Vip Box offers top-notch stage views, table service from premium brands, and private parking for €1,500 for six people.

Tickets will be available for purchase starting February 7, promising to be a highlight of Mallorca’s summer events.